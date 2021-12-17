Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Player ratings as Blues held to frustrating draw

Chelsea lost further ground in the Premier League title race as they failed to make the most of their tie against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts failed to make their dominance in the first-half count as they missed a plethora of good chances.

The best chance of the game fell to Reece James but the fullback dragged his shot narrowly wide after latching onto Jorginho's precise through ball in the sixth minute. Furthermore, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic were also guilty of wasting excellent goalscoring opportunities during the first half.

However, courtesy of a sublime finish from Mason Mount, Chelsea did manage to get themselves ahead with 20 minutes left on the clock. Nevertheless, their lead lasted just four minutes as Jarrad Branthwaite met Anthony Gordon's whipped free-kick with an outstretched leg to poke in an equalizer for Everton.

Thereafter the Blues kept on pushing for the winning goal but to no effect. As a result, Tuchel's men now find themselves four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player's ratings from the game.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Mendy enjoyed a decent outing. The goalkeeper was hardly tested, making just two saves throughout the game. There was not much he could have done to prevent Everton's goal either.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

It was a fairly quiet evening for Azpilicueta. He showcased astute buildup play to progress the ball upfield for Chelsea at times. The Spaniard often stepped up to provide numerical advantage in midfield.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva put in a decent shift for the Blues. The centre-back was flawless for much of the game until Chelsea lost control in the aftermath of their goal.

Chelsea vs Everton: Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger was extremely solid throughout the 90 minutes. He made some brilliant runs to carry the ball forward for Chelsea. The centre-half managed five recoveries and one interception throughout the match.

Reece James - 7/10

Provider of Chelsea's only goal, James was brilliant in both the attacking and defensive phase of the game. He was a constant threat upfield with his runs into the wide right channel for the Blues.

Jorginho enjoyed a terrific night. He showcased an adept reading of the game and kept the play ticking with his neat and accurate passes. He also should have had an assist for his sublime throughball to Reece James.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

Loftus-Cheek put in a diligent performance for Chelsea. He made a couple of good driving runs upfield and showcased brilliant link-up play at times. However, the midfielder failed to create good goalscoring opportunities throughout the evening.

Alonso was a constant threat upfield, but a little too casual in defense. He made some good overlapping runs down the left-flank and provided a couple of decent cutbacks throughout the game.

Ziyech found himself in a good position to get on the scoresheet numerous times throughout his time on the pitch. He was heavily involved in Chelsea's attacking play, but failed to make the most of it.

Mason Mount - 7.5/10

Another impressive showing from the man in form. Mount was a constant threat to Everton's defense. The English playmaker had plenty of goalscoring chances and he eventually made it count with his 70th minute effort past Jordan Pickford.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Pulisic linked up well with Ziyech and Mount throughout the evening. However, much like the former, he also failed to mark his influence in what was probably a must-win game for Chelsea.

Substitutes

Ross Barkley - 6/10

Barkley came on as a 65th-minute substitute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He looked bright on his inclusion but faded as the game progressed.

Saul Niguez - 6/10

Saul came on as a 65th minute replacement for Marcos Alonso. He hardly ever presented himself for the ball and failed to make the impact one would expect of him.

Trevoh Chalobah - N/A

Chalobah came on as a 79th minute substitute and didn't play long enough to be reported.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee