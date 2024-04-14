Chelsea vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Everton lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Merseyside outfit edged Burnley to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Everton and have won 75 out of the 191 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 60 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 28 matches at home against Everton in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 1994.

Everton won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin at Goodison Park last year and could complete a league double against Chelsea for the first time since the 1978-79 season.

Everton are winless in their last 28 matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League and have endured a longer such run only against Leeds United in the history of the top flight.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 2021.

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

Chelsea have managed to find their feet in the Premier League over the past month but have been defensively poor over the course of their campaign. Cole Palmer has been impressive for the Blues and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Everton can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes