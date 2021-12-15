Chelsea vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th December 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important games this week as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea take on a struggling Everton outfit at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea are in third place in the Premier League standings and have suffered a disconcerting slump in recent weeks. The Blues have a few defensive problems to address at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far. The Toffees suffered a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Everton and have won 74 out of 186 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 58 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games against Everton and have not been defeated by the Merseyside outfit at Stamford Bridge in 27 years.

Everton have improved their recent record against Chelsea and have won three of their last five Premier League games against the Blues.

Everton are winless in their last 12 matches against reigning European champions and have their work cut out for them this week.

Chelsea have the best success rate in games scheduled on Thursdays in the Premier League, winning seven of their 11 matches.

Everton have also been impressive on Thursdays in the Premier League and have won their last five league matches on this particular day of the week.

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

Chelsea started the season as title contenders but are yet to hit a consistent patch of form this month. Thomas Tuchel has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks and will need to solve his team's defensive issues to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Everton, on the other hand, will be intent on avoiding a potentially disastrous relegation battle and will need to make the most of their opponents' slump. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Timo Werner to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score first: YES

