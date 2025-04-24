Chelsea vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Chelsea and Everton battle for three points in a Premier League round 34 lunchtime kickoff on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts will look to build on their morale-boostng 2-1 comeback win at West London rivals Fulham last weekend. Nigeria international Alex Iwobi gave the Cottagers a 20th-minute lead.
Marco Silva's side were seemingly on their way to victory until Tyrique George equalised with his first Premier League goal with a well-taken strike from outside the area. Pedro Neto then scored the winner in injury time.
Everton, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City in their last game. Two late goals from Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic helped the defending champions leave with all three points.
The loss left the Merseysiders in 13th spot in the standings, with 38 points from 33 games, while Chelsea are sixth with 57 points.
Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 194th meeting between the two sides. Chelsea lead 76-60.
- Their most recent clash in December 2024 was a goalless stalemate.
- Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Everton are winless in 29 visits to Stamford Bridge.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in nine home games against sides starting the matchday 10th or below, winning seven.
Chelsea vs Everton Prediction
Chelsea boosted their top-five hopes with their last-gasp victory against Fulham, leaving them two points off fifth-placed Newcastle United. Manager Enzo Maresca's post-match celebration got him booked, which sees him suspended for this game.
Meanwhile, Everton's loss last weekend came at a detriment to Chelsea's UCL hopes, as Manchester City are one of the Blues' rivals for the top five. That loss was only their second in 13 league games, but David Moyes' side have won just one of their last eight, losing two.
Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton
Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Chelsea to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals