Chelsea vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (March 18), looking to extend their winning run to four games across competitions.

Having struggled for consistency since the turn of the year, the Blues seem to have improved lately, coming into the clash off consecutive top-flight wins.

Graham Potter's side beat Leeds United at the start of the month and followed that up with a convincing 3-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Interspersed between these wins was a 2-0 comeback triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League to reach the quarterfinals.

While this recent improvement in results has cut the beleaguered Potter some slack, his side remain far off from the European spots, as they languish in tenth place in the standings.

Everton, meanwhile, are five places adrift of the Blues in the standings with just 25 points in the bag, one point clear of the relegation zone as the Toffees are fighting to stay alive in the Premier League.

They have won only six times in 27 games this season, including a 1-0 win over Brentford last Saturday as Dwight McNeil's first-minute strike was enough to earn them all three points.

Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 190th meeting between Chelsea and Everton, with the Blues having a 75-59 record.

Having beaten Everton 1-0 in their first Premier League meeting of the season, Chelsea are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The last eight clashes between Chelsea and Everton have seen just one draw (1-1 in the Premier League in December 2021).

Everton haven't beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since November 1994 (1-0 in the Premier League).

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

After stuttering their way through a congested list of fixtures, Chelsea are hitting their best form finally and will be confident of their chances of beating the Toffees.

Everton have seen a worse run than the Blues, and despite a win in their last game, aren't expected to take anything away from the Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

