Chelsea vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Chelsea will host Everton in the Premier League on Monday in what is expected to be a close game between two teams vying for a place in the top four.

Thomas Tuchel’s side currently occupy fourth position in the league table, but Everton are just a point behind in fifth and have a game in hand.

The Toffees are in a good run of form and seem to be peaking at the right time. Chelsea, on the other hand, are yet to lose under Tuchel.

The Blues thoroughly dominated Liverpool in their previous outing, picking up a 1-0 win. Everton also picked up a narrow 1-0 win against West Brom.

Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-head

Chelsea have the better head-to-head record between the two teams, having won 26 out of the 57 games in this fixture. Everton have drawn more (19) than they have won (12) against Chelsea.

More recently, however, the Toffees have had the upper hand. They have lost just once out of the last six games between the two teams, and have beaten Chelsea three times.

Chelsea form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Everton form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Everton Team News

Chelsea

The Blues could be without the duo of Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham. They are both doubtful for the Everton game.

Chelsea haven’t really needed them in recent games, though. The defense has stood strong and they have got the job done up front.

Doubtful: Tammy Abraham, Thiago Silva

Suspended: None

Everton

Unlike Chelsea, Everton have several injuries. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be without the trio of Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman are expected to return to the squad, but it remains to be seen if they will make the starting lineup.

Injured: Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Olivier Giroud

Everton Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate; Andre Gomes, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Gylfi Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

Everton have kept three clean sheets in their last three games. Their defensive solidity under Ancelotti has been key to their rise up the Premier league table. The same can be said of Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Considering how much is riding on this game, it could be a pretty cagey game. We expect these teams to share the spoils in a goalless draw.

Score prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Everton