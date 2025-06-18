Chelsea vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025

Chelsea will square off against Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday. The winner of this match will likely finish atop the Group D standings.

The Blues got their campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Monday. Pedro Neto scored in the first half, and Enzo Fernández doubled their lead in the 79th minute. They lifted the title in their previous appearance in the competition in 2021 and will look to repeat that feat here.

Rubro-Negro met Espérance Tunis in their campaign opener on Monday and registered a comfortable 2-0 win, extending their unbeaten streak in all competitions to nine games. Giorgian de Arrascaeta continued his fine form and broke the deadlock in the 17th minute. Luiz Araújo doubled their lead in the second half, with Jorginho picking up the assist.

Chelsea vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. They have met in a friendly, with that match taking place in the erstwhile Trofeo Gelderland, a summer pre-season tournament. The Blues registered a 5-0 win in that match.

Chelsea have met Brazilian teams twice in the Club World Cup thus far. They lost 1-0 to Corinthians in the 2012 final and overcame Palmeiras 2-1 in the 2021 final.

Flamengo have had two meetings against English teams in competitive games, with both taking place against Liverpool. They registered a 3-0 win in the Intercontinental Cup in 1981 and lost 1-0 in the Club World Cup final in 2019.

The Blues are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions. Mengão, meanwhile, have won their last five games.

Rubro-Negro have kept clean sheets in their last four games. The Blues have three clean sheets in their last four games.

Chelsea vs Flamengo Prediction

The Blues have enjoyed a great run of form and have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have kept five clean sheets in that period while scoring 19 goals. They have conceded three goals in five games in the Club World Cup thus far while scoring eight goals.

New signing Liam Delap provided an assist after coming off the bench in his debut and might get the nod to start. Enzo Maresca will likely stick with a similar starting XI in this crucial match.

Mengão are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording seven wins while keeping as many clean sheets. They have scored 11 goals in the Club World Cup and will look to continue that goalscoring form here.

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís has a strong squad at his disposal, including former Blues midfielder Jorginho, who was an unused substitute in the English team's win in the 2021 final.

Both teams head into the match in great form and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Flamengo

Chelsea vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

