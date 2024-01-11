Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Blues suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 51 out of the 90 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 12 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 18 matches at home against Fulham in all competitions, with their previous such defeat against the Cottagers coming in October 1979.

Fulham have won only one of their last 23 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their only such victory against the Blues during this period coming by a 2-1 margin last year.

Fulham have won only eight of their 77 matches against Chelsea in the English league system - the lowest win rate by one team against another in English league history.

Chelsea have won each of their last two London derbies in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction

Chelsea have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Blues are in the midst of a transition and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week.

Fulham have been in poor form over the past month and have amends to make ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Fulham

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes