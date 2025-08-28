Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side eased past Bristol City by a 2-0 margin in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Blues thrashed West Ham United by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 53 out of the 93 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 27 victories.

Chelsea have lost only three of their 36 matches against Fulham in the Premier League - the joint-lowest loss rate for a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Fulham were on a winless run of 21 matches on the trot against Chelsea in all competitions before they won this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea played out a goalless draw in their first home game of the season against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and were also winless in their first two home games in the competition last season.

Fulham have won four of their last eight Premier League London derbies away from home.

Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction

Chelsea have been a formidable force under Enzo Maresca but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Blues have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Fulham

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

