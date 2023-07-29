Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

The Premier League Summer Series is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side in an interesting clash at the FedExField on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Chelsea finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings last season and have struggled over the past year. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Cottagers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an impressive record against Fulham and have won 50 out of the 89 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 27 victories.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the most prolific player for Fulham in the Premier League last season and topped the Cottagers' goalscoring charts with 14 league goals to his name.

Chelsea finished their Premier League campaign with a lowly tally of 44 points - the lowest they have ever managed in the Premier League era.

Chelsea conceded nine more goals than they scored in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the first time they have finished a season with a negative goal difference since 1995.

After a run of seven victories on the trot against Fulham in all competitions, Chelsea are winless in their last two matches against the Cottagers and have suffered defeat in one of these matches.

Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction

Chelsea have been in impressive form under Mauricio Pochettino but have a few issues to resolve ahead of the new season. Nicolas Jackson has been exceptional for the Blues so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Fulham have shown marked improvement in recent months but will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Fulham

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Jackson to score - Yes