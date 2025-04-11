Chelsea vs Ipswich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13 2025

Chelsea face off with Ipswich in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Chelsea are currently in 4th place, and with the Premier League's top five now looking at UEFA Champions League qualification, they will be hopeful of securing a spot. However, due to the truncated nature of the table, they could do with a win here.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are down in 18th, and while they cannot yet be mathematically relegated, a defeat here would leave their survival hopes hanging by the smallest thread.

So who will come out on top in London this weekend?

Chelsea vs Ipswich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

While Chelsea's lengthy Premier League heritage and recent form will make them big favourites here, it's worth noting that Ipswich did defeat the Blues in December. The victory counts as one of only four secured by the Tractor Boys this season.

While Chelsea's last league game was a disappointing 0-0 draw with Brentford, they've won three of their last five and have only suffered a single defeat during that period. More to the point, they've only conceded one goal in those five matches.

Ipswich defeated Bournemouth in the first week of April in an upset, giving them some hopes of survival. However, a loss to relegation rivals Wolves - who scored a late winner - has now left Kieran McKenna's side needing a miracle to retain their Premier League status.

Ipswich will be fresher than Chelsea coming into this match. Enzo Maresca's side won 0-3 away at Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarter-final tie on Thursday. However, plenty of rotation was used, meaning this may not hamper them coming into this game.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has 14 goals and seven assists to his name this season, making him the side's most dangerous player. However, he has only been involved in a single goal since January 14, producing an assist for Chelsea's winner against Tottenham last week.

Chelsea vs Ipswich Prediction

While Ipswich did defeat Chelsea earlier in the season, it's hard to imagine the Tractor Boys repeating the feat at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Their loss to Wolves will have dented their confidence hugely and while Liam Delap is in good form, Chelsea have proven very difficult to score against in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca's side have not exactly been free-scoring in their own right recently, but they still have plenty of firepower to call upon, and should be able to brush Ipswich aside here.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Ipswich

Chelsea vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win.

Tip 2: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Chelsea have only conceded once in their last five league games).

Tip 3: Cole Palmer to score or assist for Chelsea - Yes (Palmer has 21 goal involvements in the Premier League this season and Ipswich should give him chances to increase this number).

