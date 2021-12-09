Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December 2021

Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The reigning European champions are coming off the back of a shock 3-3 Champions League draw with Zenit St. Petersburg in midweek. It saw them lose top position in Group H to Juventus.

It was the second game in a row that Thomas Tuchel's side failed to win, having also lost 3-2 to West Ham last weekend.

The defeat, only their second of the top-flight campaign, condemned the side to third in the standings. Liverpool and Manchester City have since stolen a march over them with victories in their respective games.

The Blues are now hoping to return to winning ways here against minnows Leeds United.

Leeds are languishing in 15th place in the table with just 16 points from 15 games. The Peacocks have been a pale shadow of their rip-roaring selves that took the league by storm upon their top-flight return last season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are lacking in that attacking flair that saw them score a ton of goals, with key players like Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo going off the boil.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United boast a superior record to Chelsea in this fixture, winning 39 times while losing on a close 35 occasions.

Yet, the Peacocks are winless in their last six meetings with the Blues, losing four times.

The Londoners won the same fixture 3-1 last season, their fourth consecutive win against them at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have never gone five consecutive home wins versus Leeds.

Leeds have lost their last five consecutive games against the reigning European champions since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in December 1980.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate in their last encounter. But last season looks like a distant memory for them now, flattering to deceive with a series of disappointing performances.

Chelsea's flying start to the season appeared to dwindle lately following two consecutive winless games but the side have immense quality in their ranks to bounce back.

Barring another defensive implosion, the Blues should be able to cruise to all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Leeds United

Chelsea vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Leeds have only scored 15 goals in 15 league games this season)

Tip 3 - Romelu Lukaku to score anytime: Yes

