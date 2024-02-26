Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Chelsea invite Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (February 28).

The hosts booked their spot in the fifth round after beating Aston Villa 3-1 in the fourth-round replay earlier this month. Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez were on the scoresheet for the Blues. The initial fourth-round meeting last month at Stamford Bridge had ended in a goalless draw.

Leeds, meanwhile, also needed a fourth round replay to see off Plymouth Argyle. After a 1-1 home draw, they won 4-1 away in extra time, where Leeds scored thrice.

The Blues are coming off a 1-0 extra tme Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner, finishing runners-up for the third time in six seasons.

Leeds, meanwhile, made it six wins on across competitions, registering a 3-1 comeback win over Leicester City in the Championship on Saturday. After conceding in the 15th minute, they scored thrice in the final 10 minutes, with Patrick Bamford scoring in added time.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 108 times across competitions since 1927, Chelse lead 40-38.

They have met eight times in the FA Cup, with the Blues gping 5-0.

They last met in the Premier League last season, with both teams registering home wins.

Leeds have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024, winning 11 of 12 games across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction

The Blues have seen a drop in form recently, with two wins in seven games aacross competitions, with both coming away from home. They have lost four times, with two coming against Liverpool. They are winless in two home games, losing once.

Chelsea have one loss in their last 10 meetings with Leeds, keeping four clean sheets. They are on a six-game winning streak at home against the visitors. Veteran defender Thiago Silva was back in training before the Carabao Cup final but faces a late fitness test.

Leeds United have a 100% record on their travels in 2024, keeping six clean sheets in seven games, scoring at least thrice overall this year.

Manager Daniel Farke could play an unchanged XI from the last game, with Patrick Bamford likely to start. While the visitors travel to London in great form, considering the Blues' impressive home record in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds

Chelsea vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Georginio Rutter to score or assist any time - Yes