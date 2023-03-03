Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023 

Chelsea will host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in another round of the Premier League campaign.

The home side have endured a very difficult campaign, with manager Graham Potter now running out of time to save his job. They were beaten 2-0 by city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last game and could have no complaints after managing just one shot in the opposition box throughout the game.

Chelsea sit mid-table in 10th place with 31 points from 24 games. They will be looking to shake off their abysmal form and get their campaign back on track on Saturday.

Leeds have not fared much better than their opponents this season and are battling for Premier League survival. They picked up a 1-0 win over Southampton in their first game under new boss Javi Gracia last weekend before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 107 meetings between Chelsea and Leeds. The hosts have won 37 of those games, while the visitors have won 40 times. There have been 30 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending an eight-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Chelsea have scored 23 league goals this season, the fewest of any side in the top half of the Premier League standings.

Leeds have picked up six points on the road in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the competition alongside West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

Only three of Chelsea's nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction

Chelsea have lost their last three games on the bounce and are without a win in their last six games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last four home games and will be desperate to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Leeds have lost three of their last four games across all competitions and have won just one of their last six matches. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United

Chelsea vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Blues' last seven matches)

