Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th May 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this week as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea lock horns with a struggling Leicester City side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. Brendan Rodgers' Foxes thrashed Watford by a 5-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past month. The Blues lost out on the FA Cup to an impressive Liverpool side last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an impressive record against Leicester City and have won 59 of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 28 victories.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin and will be looking to complete their first Premier League double over Leicester City for the first time in five years.

Leicester City have won only one of their last nine away games against Chelsea in the Premier League and have scored only five goals in these matches.

Leicester City have not won their final away game of the season in any of their last 13 Premier League campaigns, with their previous one coming in 1997.

Leicester City have a poor recent record in London and have lost five of their last seven Premier League away matches in the city.

Chelsea have won only one of their last four matches at Stamford Bridge and have conceded 10 goals during this period - as many as they had conceded in their 13 previous games at the stadium.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction

Chelsea have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to finish the season on a strong note. The Blues have secured their top-four place and will want to prove their mettle this week.

Leicester City have endured a difficult transition this season and will need to make amends in the coming months. Chelsea have been the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi