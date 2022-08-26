Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

Chelsea take on Leicester City this weekend

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' struggling Leicester City outfit at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have endured a difficult start to their season. The Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also been in poor form so far. The Blues slumped to a shocking 3-0 defeat against Leeds United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Leicester City and have won 59 out of the 122 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 28 victories.

After a run of six games without victory against Leicester City, Chelsea have managed to win two of their last three games against the Foxes in the Premier League.

Leicester City have won only one of their last 10 matches away from home against Chelsea and have not scored more than one goal in any of these games.

Chelsea are going into this game placed in the bottom half of the Premier League table - the first time they are doing so since September 2020.

Leicester City have won only two of their last 15 Premier League games away from home and have kept only one clean sheet in their last 27 league matches on the road.

Thomas Tuchel has managed 60 Premier League games for Chelsea and the Blues have conceded 34 goals in their last 30 games - twice as many as they had conceded in their first 30 matches under Tuchel.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction

Chelsea have several issues to address at the moment and are in desperate need of a target man in the final third. Without an accomplished striker in their squad, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount will need to step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Leicester City are in abysmal form at the moment and will need a miracle to take something away from this game. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

