Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Leicester City take on Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Chelsea vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The Blues defeated FC Copenhagen by a 2-1 margin in the Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 63 out of the 126 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 28 victories.

After a run of six winless matches on the trot against Leicester City between 2018 and 2021 in the Premier League, Chelsea have won four of their last five such games in the competition.

Leicester City have won only one of their last 11 matches away from home against Chelsea in the Premier League and have scored only seven goals in these games.

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ipswich Town in December last year and could lose consecutive games against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Ad

Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction

Chelsea have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer have been effective in the Blues' midfield and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Leicester City have struggled in the top flight this season and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback