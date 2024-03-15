Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Chelsea will host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and continue their hunt for silverware in the form of the FA Cup. They beat Leeds United 3-2 in the previous round of the tournament, with Conor Gallagher coming off the bench to score the winner in additional time and register his first home goal of the season.

Chelsea are eight-time winners of the domestic cup and have finished runner-ups on another eight occasions. They beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in their last appearance at this stage of the competition and will be targeting victory here as well.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have struggled for results of late and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the last 16 of the competition last month with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scoring the game-winner in the first half of extra time.

The visitors faced Manchester United in their last appearance in the FA Cup quarterfinals, winning 3-1, and will hope they can find similar luck here.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 125th competitive meeting between Chelsea and Leicester. The hosts have won 61 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 28 times. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last two games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Foxes have picked up 42 points on the road in the Championship this season, the highest in the competition so far.

The Blues are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction

Chelsea have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven. They have won their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Leicester are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three of their four games prior. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this Sunday.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Leicester City

Chelsea vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)