Chelsea vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fresh off their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea, Leicester City travel to Stamford Bridge to take on the Blues for the second time in five days.

The beaten finalists will aim to shake the dust off their feet and end their two-game losing streak in this crucial Premier League clash.

Leicester City ended their FA Cup trophy drought on Saturday when they claimed a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Having lost in each of their last four FA Cup finals, it was the fifth time lucky for the Foxes, whose only goal of the game came through a sensational strike from Youri Tielemans.

Brendan Rodgers' men will now return to the Premier League where they are in a heated three-horse race with Chelsea and Liverpool for a top-four finish.

Leicester City are currently third in the league table, two points ahead of Tuesday’s hosts and three ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea, meanwhile, must avoid defeat in this tie to keep their chances of a top-four finish alive.

Prior to their FA Cup final defeat, Thomas Tuchel’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

They have now lost successive matches for the first time since the appointment of the German head coach.

Chelsea will now aim to find their feet and return to winning ways, knowing victory would take them into third place, edging them closer to a place in the top four.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

With 57 wins in their 119 meetings across all competitions, Chelsea head into this tie as the better side in the history of this fixture.

The visitors have picked up 28 wins, while 34 games have ended all square.

Chelsea Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Leicester City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Chelsea vs Leicester City Team News

Chelsea

The Blues head into this crunch tie with a full strength squad as they have no injury or suspension concerns.

We expect Thomas Tuchel to make a few alterations to the starting XI that lost in the FA Cup final. The likes of Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic are likely to return to the fold.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City

In contrast, the visitors have a few injury concerns in their camp. Jonny Evans was hauled off midway through the game against Chelsea on Saturday with a muscle injury and will sit out the game.

Harvey Barnes and James Justin have also been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jonny Evans, Harvey Barnes, James Justin

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen; Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta; Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Marc Albrighton, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction

Considering the stakes, we predict a cagey and hard-fought tie on Tuesday. Chelsea will be under pressure to get a result following their painful defeat to the hosts last time out.

Given the depth in their squad and the gulf in quality between the two teams, we predict that Chelsea will secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Leicester City