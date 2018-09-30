Chelsea vs Liverpool (1-1): Four talking points

The marquee clash ended in an eventful draw

Chelsea welcomed Liverpool this Saturday at Stamford Bridge in a top of the table clash having beaten the league leaders in the midweek in Carabao Cup. The fixture was eagerly anticipated as both the teams were the only unbeaten teams left this Premier League season along with defending champions Manchester City.

Lineups for both the teams offered little surprise as both the teams went for their usual starting eleven, however, Naby Keita was a notable absentee as Jordan Henderson lined up alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner. For Chelsea, Willian started on the right wing as Pedro labors his way back to fitness as the knock slightly derailed his excellent start to the season.

The first half was a hotly contested affair even though it took more than twenty minutes for any of the teams to actually create a clear-cut chance. Liverpool pressed high and looked to force the Chelsea players into errors while playing out from the back. The initial period was so evenly contested that a goal looked like an eventuality from either side. Eden Hazard broke the deadlock via an incisive through pass by Mateo Kovacic after a brilliant passing move by the Chelsea midfield in the buildup to the goal.

Liverpool’s response was sharp as they almost equalized from Mohammad Salah but Antonio Rudiger’s goal-line clearance ensured that hosts’ lead stays intact. In summary, it was a very engaging first half with both teams looking to outplay each other and there was not much difference in quality from either side.

The second half was expected to be an even more electric affair as the Merseyside club looked to balance the scoreline. Liverpool largely dominated the proceedings after the game in search of a goal. Mohammad Salah was substituted in for Shaqiri right after Giroud gave way to Alvaro Morata.

Both the managers were looking for ideas to gain upper hand in the game. It was Klopp’s substitution in the 86th minute when James Milner gave way to Daniel Sturridge, who leveled the score in the 89th minute with a world-class goal that should be in contention for goal of the season. The English striker netted for the second time in the space of a week against his old club. There was not enough time for either team to score another goal as the referee called the final whistle after four minutes of added time. 1-1 was perhaps a fair result however, Chelsea would be disappointed after conceding right at the end of the match.

Four talking points for Chelsea ahead:

N'Golo Kanté

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

After Chelsea’s draw against West Ham United, plenty of criticism was leveled at Ngolo Kante for not being proficient in attacking. There was a considerable discussion about the position of the Frenchman being too advanced and that he should be moved further backward in front of the defense, where he made his name. This would mean Jorginho playing further forward.

N'Golo Kanté however, looks like a crucial part of the Italian Maurizio Sarri's midfield puzzle, especially in his current box to box role. His work rate helps him support the team in attacks by attacking in the box and also winning the ball in crucial facets of play in the opposition half and thus, inflicting damage to the team. Against Liverpool, he was tidy in possession and constantly harried the opposition's midfield and did not allow them to settle.

Players like Kante and Azplicueta need some time to get accustomed to the new system as both the aforementioned’s limited ability on the ball has repeatedly been witnessed. But the world cup winner’s position in the Chelsea squad should not be any doubt as the midfielder is still crucial to the team’s plan and there is a chance that the diminutive Frenchman might have some attacking tricks in the locker that the new manager might unlock.

