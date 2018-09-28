Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both clubs

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
992   //    28 Sep 2018, 14:26 IST

Fernando Torres scored twice in his last game for Liverpool against Chelsea.
Liverpool and Chelsea have played each other a bucketload of times in different competitions. Aside from the annual home and away fixtures for both teams, the Reds and the Blues have had many memorable encounters. As evidenced by Chelsea's 2-1 victory at Anfield in the third round of the League Cup, these two sides have met each other plenty times outside the Premier League. They faced off in the finals of both domestic cups, with Chelsea winning both of them by tight margins.

Perhaps the most bizarre fact about their rivalry beyond the league is the fact that Liverpool and Chelsea faced each other in the Champions League, for five successive years! That is a streak that even Arsenal vs Bayern would be proud of. Aside from the fact that they will have played each other at least 46 times in the past 15 seasons, including this one, the Reds and the Blues have had many common players between. Whether it was a move from Anfield to Stamford Bridge, the other way or an indirect route, there has been a whole bunch of players who have played for both Liverpool and Chelsea.

The success between each players' stints at both clubs is varied, with some finding greater success at Liverpool and others making a greater name for themselves in West London. It is really fascinating to see the number of players who have played for both clubs. Some of them are forgotten ex-players, while others are fondly remembered by supporters of one or both clubs. There are quite a few players who are still playing at Liverpool or Chelsea. An interesting fact is that seven of these ten players have scored in a Liverpool vs Chelsea fixture, with one scoring for both sides.

Here are ten players who have played for both Liverpool and Chelsea, along with which club they were better at.

#10 Boudewijn Zenden

Boudewijn Zenden
Bolo Zenden was a part of both Chelsea and Liverpool between 2001 and 2007, with a two-year stint at Middlesbrough coming in between.

The Dutchman signed for Claudio Ranieri's Blues in '01 from Barcelona but would struggle to become a constant starter at Stamford Bridge. He moved to Middlesbrough at the beginning of the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea, where he won the League Cup in 2004.

Zenden signed for Liverpool in 2005 but suffered a serious injury soon after arriving at Anfield. He would recover for the start of the 2006-07 season, which would end in a drama for him and the Reds. Zenden scored Liverpool's first penalty in their 4-1 shootout win over Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final but suffered heartbreak after losing the final to AC Milan.

Where was he better: Liverpool


