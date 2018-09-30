Chelsea vs Liverpool: 3 things learned, Premier League 2018-19

Eden Hazard - lethal

One of the best Premier League games of the season so far, Chelsea vs Liverpool had it all. Stamford Bridge was packed to its capacity and the fans certainly had a wonderful time at the beautiful stadium.

Liverpool were swept aside by a resolute and well organised Chelsea side who looked more determined on coming out on top in every single battle that occurred on the pitch, only till the 89th minute though.

Chelsea failed to hold Liverpool to what could have been their first league defeat of the season, as the super substitute Daniel Sturridge scored a stunner from outside the box in the 89th minute of the game. It was a sensational strike from the Englishman, and Kepa clearly did not believe it.

Liverpool luckily bagged a point from the away fixture at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Chelsea are a very confident side

The passing maestro - Jorginho (r)

It was a cracker of a game as both teams were toe-to-toe in the opening minutes. Eden Hazard's brilliance bagged them a goal in the 25th minute, and Liverpool had a very difficult time catching up with the London side.

Maurizio Sarri has been doing wonders with his squad, and not many will be willing to bet against him pulling off a huge upset and win the Premier League as well as the Europa League this season.

Chelsea keeps possession of the ball with a certain degree of flair, as they seem to know where their teammates are positioned. The presence of mind, the confidence, and the understanding are world-class.

We witnessed beautiful football from both teams, though Chelsea dominated the game as well. The sweeper-keeper attitude Kepa has is certainly benefiting the London club.

#2 Liverpool are vulnerable to pressure

Though Liverpool equalised, their rivals must have noted points on how to exploit them

After that brilliant left-foot finish by Eden Hazard, Liverpool were as dead as door-nails for the minutes that followed.

Though they created and attempted plenty of chances, they lacked confidence and belief in themselves, and as a result they could only win a point from the game.

The Liverpool we saw yesterday was nowhere close to their best, and the front three clearly had an off day. The likes of Mane and Firmino had enough chances to ameliorate the scoreline, but it was Sturridge who did what was required.

Hazard's goal had a negative effect on the Liverpool team, and this is an attitude they should get rid of as soon as possible.

