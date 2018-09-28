Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 key battles that will decide the match

Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday

Two Premier League big guns lock horns this weekend in the Premier League just three days on from their clash in the EFL Cup at Anfield where Chelsea triumphed 2-1, courtesy of a stunning worldie by Eden Hazard.

Both teams helped create history this season by being the first time two clubs began a Premier League season with five wins in their opening five fixtures. The pair occupy first and third positions on the table, with Chelsea's only blemish coming in their goalless stalemate at the Olympic Stadium to West Ham last Sunday, while Liverpool have a perfect record from six.

The two clubs have lofty ambitions of lifting the title come May next year. Hence Saturday's clash represents an opportunity to claim points from a direct rival which could come in handy during the season, as the difference in quality between the top six teams is so narrow that separating them might boil down to who performs better in clashes like this one.

The calibre of players at both clubs ensures that this would be a close one to call. Here are five clashes which could decide the outcome of the match.

#5 Eden Hazard vs Andy Robertson

Eden Hazard

Hazard is in the best period of his career. After captaining Belgium to there best ever World Cup finish in Russia, the 28-year-old has begun this season where he left off in Russia, scoring five goals in six matches (the exact same number he scored in 43 matches of the 2015/2016 campaign), including a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Cardiff City.

His performances saw him voted into the FIFPro XI for the first time ever, and he returned from the gala to score a potential Puskas Award winner when he dribbled past five Liverpool players before blasting past a hapless Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

The 28-year-old has seen his stock rise considerably, drawing comparisons with the best players in the world, with his manager Maurizio Sarri declaring him the finest player on the planet.

He will come up directly against Andrew Robertson on the Liverpool left flank, and the Scotsman himself has had something of a meteoric rise, going from relegated Hull City to earning a starting spot at Liverpool and being appointed his nation's captain.

The 24-year-old was initially signed as a cover to James Milner, but he impressed significantly that the multi-functional Englishman was redeployed to midfield, drawing praise for his tireless work ethic and astute defending.

Indeed, many believe that Hazard was only able to score that goal in the League Cup because Klopp fielded Alberto Moreno at left-back and had Robertson played, he wouldn't have had it so easy.

Eden Hazard is Chelsea's greatest threat going forward, while Robertson is a key component of a Liverpool defence which has conceded just two goals in six league matches and none at Anfield, and whoever triumphs in their battle would play a key role in determining the outcome of this match.

