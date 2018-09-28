Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 key battles that will decide the match

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    28 Sep 2018, 20:30 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday

Two Premier League big guns lock horns this weekend in the Premier League just three days on from their clash in the EFL Cup at Anfield where Chelsea triumphed 2-1, courtesy of a stunning worldie by Eden Hazard.

Both teams helped create history this season by being the first time two clubs began a Premier League season with five wins in their opening five fixtures. The pair occupy first and third positions on the table, with Chelsea's only blemish coming in their goalless stalemate at the Olympic Stadium to West Ham last Sunday, while Liverpool have a perfect record from six.

The two clubs have lofty ambitions of lifting the title come May next year. Hence Saturday's clash represents an opportunity to claim points from a direct rival which could come in handy during the season, as the difference in quality between the top six teams is so narrow that separating them might boil down to who performs better in clashes like this one.

The calibre of players at both clubs ensures that this would be a close one to call. Here are five clashes which could decide the outcome of the match.

#5 Eden Hazard vs Andy Robertson

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Eden Hazard

Hazard is in the best period of his career. After captaining Belgium to there best ever World Cup finish in Russia, the 28-year-old has begun this season where he left off in Russia, scoring five goals in six matches (the exact same number he scored in 43 matches of the 2015/2016 campaign), including a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Cardiff City.

His performances saw him voted into the FIFPro XI for the first time ever, and he returned from the gala to score a potential Puskas Award winner when he dribbled past five Liverpool players before blasting past a hapless Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

The 28-year-old has seen his stock rise considerably, drawing comparisons with the best players in the world, with his manager Maurizio Sarri declaring him the finest player on the planet.

He will come up directly against Andrew Robertson on the Liverpool left flank, and the Scotsman himself has had something of a meteoric rise, going from relegated Hull City to earning a starting spot at Liverpool and being appointed his nation's captain.

The 24-year-old was initially signed as a cover to James Milner, but he impressed significantly that the multi-functional Englishman was redeployed to midfield, drawing praise for his tireless work ethic and astute defending.

Indeed, many believe that Hazard was only able to score that goal in the League Cup because Klopp fielded Alberto Moreno at left-back and had Robertson played, he wouldn't have had it so easy.

Eden Hazard is Chelsea's greatest threat going forward, while Robertson is a key component of a Liverpool defence which has conceded just two goals in six league matches and none at Anfield, and whoever triumphs in their battle would play a key role in determining the outcome of this match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Team Battle: Chelsea vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Chelsea could prove to be title...
RELATED STORY
5 classic battles between Chelsea and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Liverpool: Who will mount the strongest title...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 6: Previews and predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us