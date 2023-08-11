Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Premier League kicks off with a round of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's impressive Liverpool side in an important encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league table last season and have also flattered to deceive this year. The Merseyside outfit eased past Darmstadt by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 84 out of the 194 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 65 victories.

The last six matches between Liverpool and Chelsea have produced draws - the longest run of draws played out by Liverpool against a single opponent in the English top flight.

Each of the last four matches between Liverpool and Chelsea have ended in 0-0 draws - no fixtures in Premier League history has produced five consecutive goalless draws.

This is only the second meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea on the opening weekend of a Premier League season - the previous such game between the two teams took place in 2003 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea.

Chelsea have won 20 games in the opening weekends of the Premier League this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are in the midst of a rebuild at the moment and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have found their feet at the club and will need to step up this weekend.

Chelsea have also flattered to deceive so far and will need to start well under Mauricio Pochettino. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes