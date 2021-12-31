Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd January 2022

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday, 2 January 2022 to kick-off their new year.

The Blues have seen their title charge fade recently following a series of disappointing results, dropping from the top of the table down to third, eight points off leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in their last outing, their third draw in their last four games, mounting pressure on the German.

Another setback at the weekend could be detrimental.

However, Liverpool themselves have cooled off lately, dropping five points in their last two games.

A 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a shock 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Wednesday, only their second defeat of the season.

After this game, two of their star players, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, are set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon to join Egypt and Senegal respectively.

Both teams have a busy schedule ahead of them in January and will be gunning for nothing less than all three points here.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won 82 of their 169 clashes with Chelsea in all competitions, losing on 65 occasions.

After losing four consecutive league games against Liverpool, Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last two.

Liverpool have won their last two top-flight matches at Stamford Bridge - the only side to have won more is Blackburn Rovers, winning thrice between the 1993-94 and 1995-96 seasons.

Liverpool are winless in three league games in London this season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

In a tantalizing game of second versus third, anything can happen, although neither side are at their best right now.

However, Chelsea have a depleted squad with many players either injured or out with COVID-19.

That could tilt the balance in Liverpool's favor, who are aiming to secure all three points before Salah and Mane leave for the AFCON.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool (Chelsea are riven with injuries and positive COVID-19 cases at the moment, so Liverpool could make the most of their situation)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: Yes (The Egyptian ace hasn't scored in his last two games but will be keen to depart for the AFCON with a goal)

Edited by Peter P