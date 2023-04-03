Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of games this week as Chelsea lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a massive encounter at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have endured a shockingly poor league season so far. The Blues slumped to a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The Merseyside outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 84 out of the 193 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 65 victories.

The last five matches played between these two teams have ended in draws - Liverpool have never played six consecutive draws against a single opponent in the top flight.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four away games against Chelsea in the Premier League and have never secured a streak of five such matches.

Each of the last three matches between the two teams in all competitions has ended in a 0-0 draw - this fixture could become only the third in English top-flight history to produce four such results in consecutive games.

Chelsea start their 29th game of the Premier League season in 11th place - it is the latest they have started a fixture while in the bottom half of the league table since the 1995-96 season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Chelsea have parted ways with Graham Potter this week and will need to begin their new era on a positive note. The Blues are in the midst of a fairly chaotic period and will need a series of good results to remain a stable presence in the league.

Liverpool have also endured a difficult season and have several issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes