Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Chelsea will invite Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in an exciting Premier League showdown on Sunday. The Blues are fifth in the standings with 60 points, the same as sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, and need to avoid dropping points to secure a direct place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They overcame Everton at home in the Premier League last week, recording a 1-0 win. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to four games with a 4-1 away triumph over Djurgårdens in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinal.

Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke scored in the first half while substitute Nicolas Jackson bagged a second-half brace. Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta scored a consolation goal for Djurgårdens in the 68th minute.

The Reds made it three wins on the spin last week, with a comfortable 5-1 home triumph over Tottenham Hotspur. Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo scored in the first half while Mohamed Salah bagged his 28th goal of the season after the break.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 198 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 87 wins. The Blues have 65 wins and 46 games have ended in draws.

The Reds have the best attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring 80 goals, 21 more than Chelsea.

Liverpool have scored two goals apiece in six of their last seven Premier League away games.

The Reds had extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts to 10 games with a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

The Blues have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in the Premier League in 2025, winning six of the eight games. Notably, they are winless in their last seven home games against the Reds, failing to score in five.

Wesley Fofana and Marc Guiu remain sidelined with injuries, while Christopher Nkunku and Robert Sanchez will undergo late fitness tests. Enzo Maresca is likely to make a couple of changes to the starting XI from their win over Djurgårdens.

The champions head into the match on a three-game winning streak, scoring eight goals. They have lost just one of their last 30 league games, with that loss registered away from home against Fulham last month. They have won their last three meetings against Chelsea and are strong favorites.

Joe Gomez is the only confirmed absentee for Arne Slot, while Conor Bradley is a doubt.

The visitors have an impressive recent record in this fixture and also have fewer injury concerns than the Blues. The hosts will play their third match in 10 days, which is likely to impact their performance. With that in mind, we back the Reds to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Bold Tip: Mohamed Salah to score or assist anytime - Yes

