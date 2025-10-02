Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Chelsea face off with Liverpool in a titanic Premier League game at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Chelsea have had a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign, and currently sit in a disappointing 8th. Liverpool, meanwhile, are top of the league with 15 points from their opening six games, and will be hopeful of retaining their title come May.

So which of these Premier League giants will come out on top in London this weekend?

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea's last game against Liverpool saw them run out 3-1 winners, but it must be noted that the match came after the Reds were already confirmed as Premier League champions. Overall, though, Chelsea are undefeated in their last seven home matches against Liverpool.

Chelsea's last league game saw them comprehensively defeated by Brighton, who came from behind to run out 1-3 winners at Stamford Bridge. The result was Chelsea's second in a row, and put some pressure on Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea did bounce back from that loss by defeating Benfica in the UEFA Champions League this week, spoiling the return of former boss Jose Mourinho. However, the game still had concerns, namely the fact that it was the third game this season to see the Blues reduced to ten men, with Joao Pedro being dismissed.

Liverpool will come into this match on the back of a two-game losing run in all competitions, only the second time this has happened under Arne Slot. After being stunned by Crystal Palace last weekend, they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in Champions League action on Tuesday.

Liverpool's defensive record thus far into the 2025-26 season will be a worry to Reds fans. They have already conceded seven goals, more than eight other Premier League teams.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Regardless of form, games between Chelsea and Liverpool have tended to be close ones in recent years, making this one of the toughest matches to call this weekend.

On one hand, Chelsea have a lot to prove after losing their way in recent matches, but whether they can cure their recent defensive lapses is a fair question.

On the other hand, Liverpool also looked vulnerable last weekend, and their attack hasn't quite clicked yet. They will also be without injured No.1 goalkeeper Alisson.

However, the Reds have still scored plenty of goals this season, and with notable late wins over Newcastle, Burnley and Arsenal under their belt, they still don't seem to know when they're beaten.

Therefore, expect Liverpool to come out on top of a tight game here, perhaps with a late goal.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in four of Chelsea's six league games this season).

Tip 3: Liverpool to score in the second half - Yes (Liverpool have scored eight second half goals in their six league games this season).

