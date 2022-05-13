Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup Final 2021-22

The FA Cup features an exciting final between two Premier League giants this weekend as Chelsea take on Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to lift the cup on Saturday.

Chelsea are in third place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Blues eased past Leeds United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are engaged in a battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Merseyside outfit edged Aston Villa to a crucial 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Chelsea and have won 83 of the 191 matches played between the two sides. Chelsea have managed 65 victories against Liverpool and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the EFL Cup earlier this year and ended in a penalty shoot-out victory for Liverpool. Both teams failed to score in open play on the day and will want to be more clinical this weekend.

Chelsea form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Liverpool Team News

Chelsea need to be at their best

Chelsea

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic

Suspended: None

Liverpool have a point to prove

Liverpool

Fabinho picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Luis Diaz has been impressive for Liverpool and could partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane against Chelsea.

Injured: Fabinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ferland Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional since the turn of the year and could potentially win an unprecedented treble this season. Jurgen Klopp's charges face their first hurdle this weekend and have a point to prove against a formidable opponent.

Chelsea have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks and are in need of a shot in the arm. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi