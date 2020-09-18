Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday in the first of this season's clashes between two teams in the top 6. Both sides come into this game on the back of wins in their season-openers.

Liverpool played out a manic 4-3 win against Leeds United at Anfield last Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp acknowledging that the Reds left room for improvement with their defensive showing in that game.

Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1 on Monday night, but the Seagulls fashioned plenty of opportunities in that game, but were done in by some carelessness when they were defending.

With the season still in its nascent stages, the good news for both Klopp and Frank Lampard is that there is still time to iron out some glitches, but three points on Sunday will be massive for both teams.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have lost only once at Stamford Bridge in the last six years - a 1-0 loss in May 2018. Last season, they won 2-1 at the Bridge thanks to goals from Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

The last game between the two sides happened in July, on the night when Jordan Henderson held the Premier League trophy aloft for Liverpool. In what was a crazy game, Liverpool won 5-3, with thunderbolts from Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold headlining the night.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Team News

Chelsea

For new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, this game might come a little too early, even though they are back in training for Lampard's side. The Chelsea manager is unlikely to tinker too much with his combination, with the likes of Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga set to keep their places. With Cesar Azpilicueta now fit to start, Lampard might switch to a back three.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains absent for the Reds, but Klopp has a fully fit squad available to choose from, apart from that. Xherdan Shaqiri has trained with the squad for the whole week, while new signing Kostas Tsimikas has also returned to training, after missing out on the matchday squad for the game against Leeds.

Injured: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted XIs

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have the tactical know-how, and the personnel to come out on top in this one. Klopp knows that his defence has left room for improvement, but with Mohamed Salah starting the season on fire, the Reds will be confident of pulling off the three points from this clash.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool