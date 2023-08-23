Chelsea vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2023

Chelsea are set to play Luton Town at the Stamford Bridge on Friday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to ten-man West Ham United in their most recent game. Goals from Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd, Jamaica international Michail Antonio and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta secured the win for West Ham United, who had Aguerd sent off in the second-half. Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka scored the goal for Chelsea.

Luton Town, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent game. Goals from wing-back Solly March, Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, Ivorian winger Simon Adingra and Irish striker Evan Ferguson sealed the deal for Brighton & Hove Albion. Striker Carlton Morris scored the goal for Luton Town.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won both games.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and French centre-back Axel Disasi have been the goalscorers so far for Chelsea this season, with both registering one each.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has assisted one goal so far in the league this season for Chelsea.

Striker Carlton Morris has scored the only goal this season for Luton Town in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Prediction

The only place to start at Chelsea would be the transfer spend, once again. So far, they have spent €385 million this transfer window, with Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, who cost €116 million, their most expensive signing this summer, joining Enzo Fernandez, who cost €121 million in January, in the Chelsea midfield.

That is not all; Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez and Axel Disasi have all joined Chelsea this season. It will be interesting to see what Chelsea's ambitions are; they finished 12th last season, and signing two central midfielders each in excess of €100 million means that they might need to aim for a top-half finish, but losing to a ten-man West Ham who sold their star player in the summer is not a good start to the season.

Chelsea's spending is in stark contrast to Luton Town; their most expensive signing so far has been midfielder Ryan Giles, who cost the club nearly €6 million. Few expected Luton Town to be playing in the Premier League this season, and few expect them to remain in the Premier League next season.

Chelsea's transfer strategy makes little sense to me, but it would be one of the upsets of the season if they lose to Luton Town.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Luton Town

Chelsea vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- yes