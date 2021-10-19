Chelsea vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea will continue their title defense with a group game against Malmo on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are second in Group H with three points from two matches played. They have won one game and lost one, with the bitter loss coming against Juventus in the last European matchday.

Chelsea are coming off a gritty 1-0 win against Brentford and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins when they take on the Swedish outfit at home.

Malmo, meanwhile, secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Ostersund in the league at the weekend. They are bottom of their UEFA Champions League group with two losses and will want to leave Stamford Bridge with at least a point.

Chelsea vs Malmo Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Malmo have only played two games against each other so far, both of which were won by Chelsea. In the last meeting between the two sides, the Blues inflicted a 3-0 loss upon Malmo.

Chelsea form (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Malmo form (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Chelsea vs Malmo Team News

Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is set to miss out with a back problem, but Thomas Tuchel's side will be boosted by Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva's return. Christian Pulisic remains on the sidelines with an ankle problem, while Hakim Ziyech is a doubt due to illness.

Injured: Antonio Rudiger, Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: Hakim Ziyech

Suspended: None

Malmo

Anel Ahmedhodzic won't feature against Chelsea as he is serving a suspension. The trio of Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen and Ola Toivonen are suffering from knee injuries, while Felix Beijmo has been sidelined with a collarbone issue.

Injured: Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen, Felix Beijmo, Ola Toivonen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anel Ahmedhodzic

Chelsea vs Malmo Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku

Malmö FF @Malmo_FF Rasmus Bengtsson gästar Övertid med Henrik och Behrang och gamla minnen väcks till liv. Rasmus Bengtsson gästar Övertid med Henrik och Behrang och gamla minnen väcks till liv.

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Moisander, Lasse Nielsen, Martin Olsson; Jo Inge Berget, Anders Christiansen, Sebastian Nanasi, Erdal Rakip, Bonke Innocent; Viljeko Birmacevic, Antonio Colak

Chelsea vs Malmo Prediction

Despite their recent offensive struggles, Chelsea possess enough firepower to take care of business against a poor Malmo side. The Swedes are unlikely to progress from the group and it could be a long night for them against a well-drilled Chelsea outfit.

We predict that Chelsea will beat Malmo comfortably.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Malmo

