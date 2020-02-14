Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 important battles to watch out for

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Matches between Chelsea and Manchester United are always fantastic to watch. With top players on both sides, these games are generally fiercely contested and often decided by the smallest of margins.

When United travel to Stamford Bridge next week, we can expect another cracking game.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils have been impressive against the bigger sides, while Chelsea will also be raring to go against their historic rivals.

On that note, here are three battles to look forward to in the game:

#1 Tammy Abraham vs Manchester United's defenders

Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Tammy Abraham is enjoying a solid season leading Chelsea's attack. The English forward has 13 goals in the league this season and will be looking to add to his tally when he takes the field against United.

In the reverse fixture, Abraham came close to scoring on multiple occasions, even hitting the post once.

The lanky forward will be looking to get in behind United's defence and capitalize on what is a shaky defensive unit. His battle against Victor Lindelof will be especially important given the Swede is not great at aerial duels while Abraham excels at the same.

Similarly, his pace and movement could pose plenty of problems for Harry Maguire. Ultimately, Abraham possesses the skillset that United's defenders struggle against and he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The battle between Bruno Fernandes and Jorginho could play an important role in determining the outcome of the game.

Fernandes made his debut for United against Wolves last time around and impressed. He will now be looking to score his first goal for the Red Devils in their clash against Chelsea.

He could also be tasked with marking Jorginho, whose influence on the ball is vital for Chelsea in transition. If the Portuguese manages to keep Jorginho quiet, Chelsea will have to look for other options in midfield.

Jorginho, likewise, will need to have a good all-round game. The Italian will need to ensure that his passing and distribution are accurate whilst also keeping a close eye on Fernandes and ensuring that United do not overrun Chelsea in the midfield.

If Jorginho is on form, Chelsea can bypass United's press with ease, which would aid them in their quest to get on the scoresheet.

#3 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Hull City v Chelsea FC - FA Cup Fourth Round

The duel between two highly-rated youngsters will be exciting to watch. Callum Hudson-Odoi has not made the impact expected of him while playing for Chelsea's first team. The winger has struggled with injuries and form and will be looking to come good against United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, has had a solid start to life at United and has been very impressive defensively. However, the right-back contributes minimally going forward which leaves United with very few options in attack.

If Hudson-Odoi can get the better of Wan-Bissaka, United could find themselves in some trouble considering the winger's ability to cut inside and also provide dangerous crosses to Abraham.

However, if Wan-Bissaka can keep Hudson-Odoi quiet, United will have negated Chelsea's primary threat on the wing.