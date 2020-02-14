Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 players that will be important for Chelsea

Frank Lampard will hope for a better showing from his players.

Chelsea will come up against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Monday night's Premier League fixture. It will be a game that will surely excite, as it is often the case when these two sides meet.

The last time Chelsea and United met was in the EFL Cup back in October. It was in this match that Marcus Rashford stole the show, scoring two goals including a penalty to beat their rivals.

Manchester United will take great confidence from their Premier League meeting at the start of the season too, where they won by an impressive scoreline of 4 goals to nil.

But this time, the Blues will have the home advantage and Frank Lampard is out to seek revenge against the team he created a rivalry with as a player. Both sides are struggling for form, but Chelsea are looking like slight favourites in this match.

With that being said, here are the three Chelsea players that must be on top of their game if the Blues are to pick up all three points at home this Monday night.

Willian has been one of Chelsea's best players this season but he'll want to add to his tally.

Manchester United fans know all about what Willian brings to the table, as he has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on numerous occasions in the past. Yet, he remains a Chelsea player and so far this season, he has put up a good display.

Willian will be important to Chelsea in this match as he looks to stretch the United defence. He is likely to come up against the talented Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so his ability on the ball will be tested - especially since the United full-back is known to be a good tackler of the ball.

Willian has scored four Premier League goals and provided the same number of assists this season. He will be hoping to start adding to his tally now that we are in the second half of the season, and a match against Manchester United may be the best time to do so.

Willian will be lively on the ball as he always is, but what will be important is whether he has the end product. That has been his downfall at times in the past but given his recent form, he will likely come up with the goods against Manchester United.

