Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 talking points ahead of Saturday showdown

Chelsea vs Manchester United: The pick of the weekend

The Premier League couldn't have resumed from the international break on a better note as matchday nine kicks off with Chelsea hosting Manchester United in a riveting encounter at the Stamford Bridge.

Whilst the Blues are still unbeaten in the league, Jose Mourinho's Red Devils have been erratic to say the least. United are currently languishing 8th in the standings: a good seven points off the title race. However, another poor result here is touted to seriously jeopardize his job.

He hasn't had much success against his former side either, winning just two of the five matches since 2016. And to add to the spice, we're going to witness the start of a new managerial rivalry on the touchline as Mourinho and Sarri clash for the first time ever. Here are the major talking points ahead of the game:

#1 Jose's road to perdition?

Mourinho is walking on egg shells

Manchester United have a really rocky road ahead. With fixtures to Chelsea, Everton, Juventus twice and defending champions Manchester City all coming thick and fast over the course of next three weeks, Mourinho's fate could arguably be decided during this challenging spell.

With the chatters of the maverick gaffer's potential sacking being heard above the din again, this is going to be a make or break period for him. And how ironic that it all begins at the place where he has a legendary status. But there's no love lost between him and Chelsea, for he's been beaten on all three visits to the Bridge as a United manager: a 4-0 humiliation in the 2016 homecoming followed by a pair of tame 1-0 losses.

United's recent run won't inspire confidence either, winning only one of the last five games, though the Newcastle United triumph evinced signs of life in this team. However, Chelsea are a different kettle of fish: joint top of the league with six wins from eight and no defeats. New manager Mauricio Sarri is running a taut ship and the Blues know a thing or two about consigning their great rivals.

So, will this mark the beginning of the end of Jose again? The road to perdition is set.

