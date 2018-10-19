×
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 things United need to do to win

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Oct 2018, 06:12 IST

Jose Mourinho will face Maurizio Sarri for the first time in his career
Jose Mourinho will face Maurizio Sarri for the first time in his career

With the Premier League returning to action after the international break, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will travel to London to face joint league leaders - Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

The Special One will face his former club for the seventh time since taking up the reigns at Manchester United. However, his record against his former employers is far from impressive.

Mourinho has lost 4 times and won twice, with both victories coming at home. Add the fact that the current plight at Manchester United means he will be under added pressure to deliver the results.

United are currently 8th in the table, with 13 points in 8 games under their belt. A victory against Chelsea is immensely important as it would lay a positive foundation for the Red Devils' Champions League clash against Juventus in the mid-week.

Keeping all those things in mind, here are 3 things Manchester United must do to ensure that his men grab the three points at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Manchester United need to be more organized at the back

Eric Bailly was withdrawn early in the game against Newcastle United
Eric Bailly was withdrawn early in the game against Newcastle United

Jose Mourinho will be putting a lot of emphasis on defensive work in training this week, knowing that United are facing one of the league leaders in Chelsea. In that context, the United gaffer is far from allowing his players the freedom to play on the front foot, albeit that is what they should actually be doing.

Mourinho's philosophy can't be put to blame as it has won him plenty of silverware over the years. But, his decision to apply the same to a team whose weakest link is its defence is perhaps why United have suffered so miserably.

As seen in the games against Newcastle and West Ham, the Red Devils backline seemed to lack an acute positional sense, which is why they have leaked goals following counter-attacks.

Whichever center-backs Mourinho decides to play, they will have to be constantly on their toes knowing that Sarri's team plays in an all-out attacking style.

Repeating the same mistakes might not just result in a loss but potentially a humiliation, knowing that United will play a top team at a place they haven't won at since 2012.

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
