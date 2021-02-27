Chelsea vs Manchester United: 5 players to watch out for | 2020-21 Premier League

Premier League title hopefuls Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Sunday in what could be an enthralling game.

Chelsea are yet to lose under Thomas Tuchel, recently returning to the top four after a sticky run under former manager Frank Lampard. Champions League football for next season is their priority, so they will not want to drop points at home to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, meanwhile, are still outsiders for the league title. They will need to win most of their games and hope Manchester City drop points too.

Over the years, this fixture have produced some memorable encounters. This time around as well, the two teams possess some world-class players in their ranks to produce another spectacle.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players from either team to watch when the two teams face each other on Sunday:

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount was perhaps the most important player under Frank Lampard, but he has also turned out to be a key player under Thomas Tuchel as well.

Mount’s work-rate and quality on the ball is key to the way Tuchel wants Chelsea to press from the front and win the ball back. The England international is also pretty direct, as his crosses and passing in the attacking third have often paid dividends this season.

25 - Mason Mount was the 25th different player to score a penalty for Chelsea in the Premier League, with the Blues now having more penalty scorers than any other team in the competition's history. Collection. pic.twitter.com/p8etg9tgBa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

The 22-year old, who has scored twice in his last three Premier League games for Chelsea, will be a threat to the Manchester United defence.

Mason Mount is pretty quick too, so he could be difficult to contain even if Solskjaer deploys two holding midfielders.

#4 Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw’s attacking impetus has perhaps gone under the radar this season despite the Manchester United full-back putting in some consistent displays.

He isn’t too flashy. As the spotlight is more often on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, Shaw doesn’t get the deserved credit for the work he puts in.

Nevertheless, he has managed five assists in the league this season and has provided an attacking outlet for Manchester United from the left flank with his pin-point crossing.

Luke Shaw has now assisted four goals in his last three Premier League games.



🅰️🅰️ vs. Southampton

🅰️ vs. Everton

🅰️ vs. West Brom



Manchester United’s new playmaker. 😅 pic.twitter.com/hu7em6W3in — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2021

With players like Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani in the box and a lethal striker of the ball in Bruno Fernandes waiting to pounce on any second balls, testing teams with crosses has worked well for Manchester United this season.