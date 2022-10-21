Chelsea will host Manchester United in this weekend's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22.

The Blues have registered 20 points from 10 games in the Premier League this season and currently occupy the fourth position in the league standings.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have registered 19 points from 10 games in the league and currently occupy the fifth position in the Premier League table.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Brentford in their last game on October 19.

Manchester United recorded a convincing 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game on October 19.

Given the one-point gap between the two teams in the standings, this encounter will be fascinating to watch as both teams would love to secure all three points.

Without further ado, let's look at five players to watch out for in this clash on Saturday.

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount vs AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Mount's recent resurgence under Graham Potter has been brilliant and he is one of the players who could trouble the Red Devils back-line.

The Englishman has netted two goals and has registered two assists in 10 league appearances this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK THIS FREE KICK. Take a bow, Mason Mount THIS FREE KICK. Take a bow, Mason Mount 🔥😲 https://t.co/sxQWRbml8V

The 23-year-old recently equalled Frank Lampard's goalscoring record after 137 games for the Blues, scoring 31 goals.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Mason Mount has the same amount of goals as Frank Lampard after 137 games for Chelsea. Mason Mount has the same amount of goals as Frank Lampard after 137 games for Chelsea. https://t.co/OWGyCohBvu

Mount is a crucial player for the Blues in attack going into this clash on Saturday.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Portuguese international's work-rate has been outstanding for the Red Devils in recent times.

Fernandes has netted two goals and has registered one assist in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK This was perfectly placed by Bruno Fernandes This was perfectly placed by Bruno Fernandes 😯🎯 https://t.co/If3gwBbw7U

The 28-year-old have now scored 52 goals for the Red Devils, surpassing the likes of Steve Bruce, Juan Mata and Roy Keane.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Roy Keane - (480 51 )

Steve Bruce - (414 51 )

Juan Mata - ( 285 51 )

Bruno Fernandes - (140 52 )



What a beauty. 🤯 Bruno Fernandes has now scored more goals for Manchester United than Juan Mata, Roy Keane & Steve Bruce:Roy Keane - (48051Steve Bruce - (41451Juan Mata - ( 28551Bruno Fernandes - (14052What a beauty. 🤯 Bruno Fernandes has now scored more goals for Manchester United than Juan Mata, Roy Keane & Steve Bruce:Roy Keane - (480 👕 51 ⚽)Steve Bruce - (414 👕 51 ⚽)Juan Mata - ( 285 👕 51 ⚽)Bruno Fernandes - (140 👕 52 ⚽)What a beauty. 🤯 https://t.co/9kRiEjKCRJ

Fernandes’ intuition in attack will be vital for the Red Devils in this encounter.

#3 Antony (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

The Brazilian's quick feet and vision for goal has been brilliant in attack for the Red Devils.

Antony has netted three goals in five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The 22-year-old presence in attack could be pivotal for Manchester United in this clash.

🇾🇪 @utdprop Antony is only 22, to think he hasn't fully developed & yet to reach his prime is scary. We have got huge talent in our hands Antony is only 22, to think he hasn't fully developed & yet to reach his prime is scary. We have got huge talent in our hands https://t.co/7brkafeEjE

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The Spaniard has been brilliant in goal ever since Potter's reign began at Chelsea.

Kepa has kept three clean sheets in four Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.

LDN @LDNFootbalI The form Kepa Arrizabalaga is in at the moment… 🤯 The form Kepa Arrizabalaga is in at the moment… 🤯 https://t.co/Ckuc8iXKio

Chelsea's goalless draw against Brentford on October 19 was the 28-year-old's 50th clean sheet for the Blues and his presence in goal will be needed for the Blues going into this encounter.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial clean sheets in a row and clean sheets in total for Chelsea... Kepa Arrizabalaga is in some fine form! clean sheets in a row andclean sheets in total for Chelsea... Kepa Arrizabalaga is in some fine form! 5️⃣ clean sheets in a row and 5️⃣0️⃣ clean sheets in total for Chelsea... Kepa Arrizabalaga is in some fine form! 😍 https://t.co/S4IfLI7p2Y

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Englishman has netted three goals and has registered two assists in 10 Premier League games for Manchester United this season.

Despite Rashford's inability to find the back of the net in recent weeks, his attacking prowess makes him one of the attackers to watch out for in this clash.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Don't think any Man Utd fan will criticise Rashford for missing chances more than the player himself, even though some are down to good saves.



Good thing is he's looked very sharp and constantly putting himself in goalscoring positions. Soon, he'll be back scoring. Don't think any Man Utd fan will criticise Rashford for missing chances more than the player himself, even though some are down to good saves.Good thing is he's looked very sharp and constantly putting himself in goalscoring positions. Soon, he'll be back scoring. https://t.co/djeXqjOx3G

The 24-year-old will most likely lead the line in attack for Manchester United in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was axed out of the squad by Erik Ten Hag for this clash.

GOAL News @GoalNews Erik ten Hag punishes Cristiano Ronaldo for refusing to come on as a substitute Erik ten Hag punishes Cristiano Ronaldo for refusing to come on as a substitute 😬

Poll : 0 votes