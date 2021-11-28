Chelsea vs Manchester United: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League fixture on Sunday. They will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table, while the visitors will seek a return to winning ways.

The game holds special significance for the visiting side, as this will be their first game in the Premier League under caretaker manager Michael Carrick. In his first game in charge, The Red Devils recorded a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League to qualify for the Round of 16.

Chelsea have enjoyed a great start to their 2021-22 campaign. They are atop the league table after 12 games, having conceded just four goals and scoring 30. Manchester United, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record (21 goals conceded) in the top half of the league table. They also have a negative goal difference (-1).

However, United hold the upper hand in this fixture, having won 81 times against the Blues. More recently, they are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against Chelsea, winning three and drawing four. In fact, United are unbeaten in their last 11 away Premier League games in London, winning their last three.

Chelsea's last win against United in the Premier League was in the 2017-18 campaign at home. They'll hope that home advantage would count for them once again on Sunday.

Both teams have match-winning players in their ranks, which should make for an enticing clash. As the two modern-day Premier League rivals square off on Sunday, here's a look at the five players to watch out for.

#5 Antonio Rudiger | Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend.

Chelsea have been defensively solid this season, keeping clean sheets in four of their last five games. One of the players who has been key to their defending resurgence is Antonio Rudiger.

The defender's contract runs out in the summer, and the club has not been able to tie him down with a new improved deal yet. Nonetheless, that has not impacted his performances on the pitch.

He has scored twice in the league this season. With Harry Maguire suspended for the game, Rudiger's aerial prowess could see him on the scoresheet in this game. He scored in the win over Leicester City last weekend.

#4 Reece James | Chelsea

Reece James scored his first goal of the month against Juventus on Wednesday.

Chelsea have scored an impressive 30 goals in the Premier League this term, with only Liverpool scoring more (39).

The unlikely top scorer for them this season across all competitions is right-back Reece James. He has scored five times, and has also provided the same number of assists.

The full-back has impressed with his decisive runs on the flanks. Moreover, his newfound confidence in front of goal means United will have to be wary of him at both ends.

His battle against Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw should make for an interesting watch.

