Chelsea vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 495 // 20 Oct 2018, 19:10 IST

Ross Barkley scored the equaliser in the 95th minute for Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in what was a thrilling encounter in the Premier League's early kickoff on Saturday.

It was Antonio Rudiger who opened the scoring for Chelsea through what was a well-worked set-piece in the first half as he made contact with Willian's corner kick in the 21st minute.

However, United equalised just 10 minutes into the second half with Anthony Martial taking an uncontested shot on goal to make it 1-1. 18 minutes later, Martial was on the scoresheet again as United pounced on a Chelsea error to make it 2-1 in the 73rd minute.

It required a last-gasp equaliser from Ross Barkley in the 95th minute for both teams to share the spoils - a goal that also resulted in a touchline fracas between one of Sarri's staff and Jose Mourinho, leading to a brawl at the mouth of the tunnel.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Usual setup for Chelsea, United set up to counter-attack

With neither team threatening from open play, Chelsea took the lead from a set-piece

When the lineups were announced, there was a buzz about how Jose Mourinho would set up United on his return to Stamford Bridge. Maurizio Sarri had set up Chelsea in their usual 4-3-3 formation with Jorginho anchoring the midfield and Alvaro Morata leading the line.

Although Mourinho had started Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford behind Romelu Lukaku, it was in a 4-5-1 formation rather than a 4-2-3-1 formation.

They didn't necessarily "park the bus" but they were set up to contain the Blues who were always going to dominate possession (63% to 37% by full-time). Both Rashford and Martial were tucked in quite deep in an attempt to play on the counter when they won the ball back.

The tactic seemed to work defensively but wasn't of any help to United going forward. It limited their scope on counters as Rashford and Martial didn't receive much support when they did break free to make forward runs or carry the ball upfield.

1 - Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet from their opening nine Premier League games this season, this after recording seven shutouts at this stage of last season. Susceptible. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/WLWY8rux69 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018

It would have been a very intriguing first half had United not conceded from a set-piece. Antonio Rudiger broke free from his marker Paul Pogba and headed in Willian's cross to give the home side the lead.

That set the tone for the rest of the half with Chelsea happy to remain patient and pass the ball around to look for an opening while United still showed no signs of being able to get past a very organised Sarri side.

By the end of the first half, neither goalkeeper was ever tested and both sides together had only shot on target - the goal that separated the two teams at the break.

