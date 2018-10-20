Chelsea vs Manchester United: Combined XI

Chelsea host Manchester United on Saturday afternoon in a high-profile clash to kick start game week 9 of the Premier League. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the new season so far as the Blues have made an early season blitz while the visitors have been stop-start and struggling to hit the throttle.

Currently, as much as 7 points separate the sides in the table.

This game would also spark a new managerial battle on the touchline as Mauricio Sarri and Jose Mourinho clash for the first time. However, the latter would also be wary of his terrible record at his old stomping ground, having been stomped on each of the previous three visits there as the United manager. Another stinker on Saturday is touted to end his run.

Ahead of the sizzling showdown, let's look at how Chelsea and Manchester United stack up in a combined XI:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

De Gea's intervention will be crucial

Even if everyone around him have blown hot and cold, De Gea has consistently dished out good performances and also saved his side's beacon on numerous occasions this year. Following an uncharacteristically poor World Cup with Spain, he's back to business as usual for the Red Devils, pulling off 25 saves in 8 appearances so far: one of the only two goalkeepers from the top six teams to edge inside top 10 on that count.

But for all of that, he's kept only one solitary clean sheet in the league - courtesy of a 2-0 win over Burnley on matchday four. However, not all of this can be apportioned solely on De Gea's shoulders as United's inadequacies at the back have been repeatedly exploited, leaving the Spaniard hopelessly exposed.

