×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea vs Manchester United- Combined XI

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Feature
855   //    19 Oct 2018, 22:05 IST

Who will emerge on top on Saturday?
Who will emerge on top on Saturday?

The dreaded international break is finally over and the first Premier League fixture that awaits us is a tasty one.

An unbeaten Chelsea side welcomes an out of sorts Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick off. The clash has numerous storylines embedded in it which makes it all the more intriguing.

Saturday will witness Jose Mourinho's fourth visit to the Bridge since he left in acrimonious circumstances in 2015, and he is yet to win there with United. The Red Devils' season has been a frustrating one and a win against Chelsea will be a strong statement of intent.

Mourinho's counterpart Maurizio Sarri is flying right now, with the Blues second to leaders Manchester City on just goal difference. The Italian's philosophy has not taken long to take roots, and Eden Hazard has been the standout beneficiary.

The players on both the sides have experienced contrasting campaigns thus far. Let us take a look at the combined XI from both the teams, based on this season's form.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arizzabalaga

Kepa has taken the mantle fro Courtois at the Bridge
Kepa has taken the mantle fro Courtois at the Bridge

The choices made here are solely based on this season's form, which gives the spot to Kepa, rather than his compatriot De Gea.

Kepa has five clean sheets to De Gea's one, and he has conceded five goals to De Gea's 13. Now the team in front of them obviously makes the difference, but the save percentages are in Kepa's favour as well.

The Chelsea man has a save percentage of 78% compared to 64% for De Gea. His passing accuracy is miles better, 81% compared to his compatriot's 55%. De Gea is perhaps the better goalkeeper at this moment, but judging solely by the eight league games, Kepa clearly trumps him.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Premier League Teams
Parth Athale
ANALYST
The Premier League is the drug that we need but do not deserve.
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Match preview, predicted...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Probable Manchester United XI to face...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 talking points ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea Vs Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 things United need to do...
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest Chelsea vs Manchester United clashes in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and Manchester United to draw swords at Stamford...
RELATED STORY
What Manchester United should do to beat Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Revisiting the 5 most...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us