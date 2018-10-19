Chelsea vs Manchester United- Combined XI

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 855 // 19 Oct 2018, 22:05 IST

Who will emerge on top on Saturday?

The dreaded international break is finally over and the first Premier League fixture that awaits us is a tasty one.

An unbeaten Chelsea side welcomes an out of sorts Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick off. The clash has numerous storylines embedded in it which makes it all the more intriguing.

Saturday will witness Jose Mourinho's fourth visit to the Bridge since he left in acrimonious circumstances in 2015, and he is yet to win there with United. The Red Devils' season has been a frustrating one and a win against Chelsea will be a strong statement of intent.

Mourinho's counterpart Maurizio Sarri is flying right now, with the Blues second to leaders Manchester City on just goal difference. The Italian's philosophy has not taken long to take roots, and Eden Hazard has been the standout beneficiary.

The players on both the sides have experienced contrasting campaigns thus far. Let us take a look at the combined XI from both the teams, based on this season's form.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arizzabalaga

Kepa has taken the mantle fro Courtois at the Bridge

The choices made here are solely based on this season's form, which gives the spot to Kepa, rather than his compatriot De Gea.

Kepa has five clean sheets to De Gea's one, and he has conceded five goals to De Gea's 13. Now the team in front of them obviously makes the difference, but the save percentages are in Kepa's favour as well.

The Chelsea man has a save percentage of 78% compared to 64% for De Gea. His passing accuracy is miles better, 81% compared to his compatriot's 55%. De Gea is perhaps the better goalkeeper at this moment, but judging solely by the eight league games, Kepa clearly trumps him.

