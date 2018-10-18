×
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Match preview, predicted XI, formation | Premier League 2018-19

Preview
1.49K   //    18 Oct 2018, 12:43 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Maurizio Sarri's side have got their season off to almost a perfect start

Chelsea will be hoping to continue with their undefeated start to the season in the Premier League when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri's side have got their season off to almost a perfect start, and will look to continue their undefeated streak when they play host to The Red Devils on Saturday.

Lets look at the formation, as well as the personnel Chelsea boss Sarri is most likely to opt for.

Maurizio Sarri will most likely opt for the 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be a definite starter for The Blues
Kepa Arrizabalaga will be a definite starter for The Blues

The Spaniard will be a definite starter for the game against Manchester United on Saturday. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, and his ability to organise the defence will be essential to the way Chelsea will play against The Red Devils.

Defenders - Marcus Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta

David Luiz is also likely to start
David Luiz is also likely to start

In defence, Marcus Alonso looks certain to start in the left-back position against The Red Devils on Saturday.

David Luiz is also likely to start in the centre back position against Man Utd, following his decent showing in the season so far.

Antonio Rudiger also looks certain to start against Manchester United on Saturday, especially after starting the season in decent form.

Cesar Azpilicueta with his calmness, composure, experience, and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against The Red Devils on Saturday.

Midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante

The Italian has made this position his own, and will be a certainty for Chelsea in this position
The Italian has made this position his own, and will be a certainty for Chelsea in this position

In the midfield, Mateo Kovacic is likely to play against The Red Devils on Saturday, following his good showing in the season so far.

Jorginho will be taking his position in the role of a defensive midfielder. The Italian has made this position his own, and will be a certainty for Chelsea in this position, not only in this match but throughout the season, provided he is fully fit.

N'Golo Kante has been in decent form as well. He will most likely start against Manchester United on Saturday.

Attackers - Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud, Willian

Hazard has been terrorising defences for quite some time now
Hazard has been terrorising defences for quite some time now

Eden Hazard will be starting for Chelsea on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes, Hazard has been terrorising defences for quite some time now. He therefore will be a definite starter against Manchester United.

Olivier Giroud will continue to play in the striker position without doubt against Man Utd at Stamford Bridge.

Willian is also likely to play in the starting XI against Man Utd. He has been in decent form and will most likely make the starting line-up for the match.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
