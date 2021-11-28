Chelsea vs Manchester United – Predicted XIs for the Premier League clash

Chelsea and Manchester United clash in the final match of the Premier League weekend. The two sides are in contrasting form, but that goes out of the window as they renew their rivalry on the pitch.

Manchester United have had the upper hand in recent Premier League fixtures against Chelsea as their last loss was back in 2017.

The Red Devils were handed a loss in the FA Cup, but their record in the league has been impressive against the Blues.

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic tonight as they are on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Manchester United will miss the services of Raphaël Varane, Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani due to injuries.

Harry Maguire is also suspended for the Red Devils while Mason Greenwood is recovering from COVID-19.

Here are the predicted XIs for Chelsea vs Manchester United:

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz

Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Managers views ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United

Michael Carrick is set to take charge of his first Premier League game, and ahead of the fixture, he said:

"Hugely impressed by how they go about things. Super intense, well organised, really good movement across our backline and their frontline. Very good at connecting with the midfield, with the back three building up and connecting into midfield, narrowing up and giving you problems with the wing-backs. We have to get a result and I believe we can."

Thomas Tuchel is looking to end Chelsea's winless streak against Manchester United, and in his press conference, he told the media:

"I will never write anyone off, not in this league and not in this game, because it is a big club, first of all, but it is a very experienced and individually top-level group of players. So this is still the case and part of the performance from us is to not let them perform, because once we let them perform you can see within seconds and within minutes in every game the full potential and the talent of these players, which is on the highest level."

Last season, both games between Chelsea and Manchester United in the league ended in goalless draws.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar