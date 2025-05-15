Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th May 2025

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways and reach out and grab their Champions League ticket when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge for a Premier League encounter on Friday. The Blues' Champons League hopes were dealt a major blow by Newcastle United who beat them 2-0 at St.James' Park last weekend.
The Red Devils suffered, what could now be called a routine league defeat against West Ham at Old Trafford. That marked their 17th loss of the season and they currently languish at 16th in the table.
However, they cling to hopes of Champions League qualification via the Europa League, with a crucial final against Tottenham Hotspur looming on May 21.
Chelsea’s loss to Newcastle last weekend was their first since March 16, keeping them fifth in the league, level on points with sixth-placed Aston Villa but ahead due to a superior goal difference.
With only two home defeats in the Premier League this season, Chelsea should be confident of compounding United’s woes and securing three vital points.
United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, is prioritizing the Europa League final. He’s unlikely to risk key players, approaching Friday’s match with caution, as it holds little consequence for their season.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chelsea have picked up just one win in their last 14 Premier League matches against the Red Devils. It came in this exact fixture last term (4-3).
- Chelsea have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League home matches against Manchester Uniuted.
- This is only the second ever Premier League match between the Blues and United on a Friday.
- Chelsea vs Manchester United is the most drawn fixture in the history of the Premier League. Both meetings between the sides have finished level in seven previous campaigns.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their final home game in any of the last 22 seasons.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction
Chelsea have a Champions League spot at stake. Manchester United are also vying for a berth in Europe's elite competition but that comes into question only in midweek against Spurs in the Europa League showdown.
With United's focus firmly on that matchup, Chelsea should be able to pick up a simple win here.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win
Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes