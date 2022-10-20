Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Premier League features a massive fixture between two bonafide European giants this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Chelsea in a crucial encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Red Devils defeated Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brentford this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 81 out of the 191 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 55 victories.

Chelsea are winless in their last nine matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and have only endured longer runs without a league victory against Blackburn Rovers and Arsenal.

Manchester United have won only two of their last 20 Premier League games away from home against Chelsea, with their two victories during this period coming in 2012 and 2020.

Manchester United have lost each of their last three Premier League games in the city of London - their longest such run in the competition since 1974.

Manchester United and Chelsea have played out 25 draws against each other in the Premier League - the most draws seen by any fixture in the competition.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight home matches in the Premier League and have won their last three such games in the competition.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United made a massive statement against Tottenham Hotspur this week and will be intent on establishing their top-four credentials against a direct rival. Erik ten Hag has been impressive at the helm so far and is unlikely to tinker with a winning combination ahead of this match.

Chelsea have shown marked improvement under Graham Potter but will need to address a few chinks in their armour this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Mount to score - Yes

