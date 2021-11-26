Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th November 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another massive fixture this weekend as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea take on a struggling Manchester United side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are in eighth place in the Premier League standings and are struggling to come to terms with their playing style this season. The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their defeat against Watford last week and cannot afford another poor performance this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have become a formidable force under Thomas Tuchel and are functioning like a well-oiled machine. The Blues are at the top of the league table at the moment and dismantled Juventus in their Champions League outing this week.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 81 out of 189 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 55 victories.

Chelsea are winless in their last seven games against Manchester United and have a point to prove this weekend.

Manchester United have not conceded a single goal in their last four matches against Chelsea in the Premier League.

In their last four visits to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United have managed three victories and one draw.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 away games in London in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick will be the 14th manager to face Chelsea as his first opponent in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction

Chelsea have shown tremendous improvement under Thomas Tuchel over the past year and were exceptional in the UEFA Champions League last season. The Blues will be intent on winning the Premier League this season and will want to avoid a potential banana skin this weekend.

Manchester United are a club in turmoil at the moment and need a shot in the arm to stand a chance in this fixture. Chelsea have been the better team by a country mile this season and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: NO

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Manchester United to win by two goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi