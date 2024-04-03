Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Chelsea take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in a crucial encounter at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Blues played out a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 83 out of the last 194 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 55 victories.

Chelsea are winless in their last 12 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Red Devils in the competition.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Chelsea last year and could complete a Premier League double against the Blues for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Manchester United have won their last two league games against Chelsea and are looking to win three such games against the Blues for the first time since 1965.

Manchester United have won only one of their last nine matches against teams from London in the Premier League and have lost four of their last six such games.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and were thoroughly outplayed by Brentford last week. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to be at their best this week.

Chelsea have struggled so far and cannot afford a debacle in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes