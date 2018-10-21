Chelsea vs Manchester United: Top 2 Moments

Vraj Rupchandani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 21 Oct 2018, 07:42 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The widely anticipated Premier League fixture featuring Chelsea and Manchester United ended with a 2-2 draw on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Rudiger broke the deadlock for Chelsea by contacting his head to Willian's corner kick in the 21st minute of the game. Within ten minutes of the second half, Red Devils leveled the score with the help of Anthony Martial's bottom corner goal.

Martial scored again with the help of Rashford's assistance and doubled the lead for Manchester United and gave the sigh of relief for Jose Mourinho as well as the team was close to breaking the winless streak at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

But this was not enough for Mourinho as Ross Barkley scored the equalizer in the 95th minute of the game and made the score level to ensure Chelsea's unbeaten run in this Premier League season. Thus, Manchester United remains at the eighth position. Whereas, Chelsea are now third in the table behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Here are the top two moments from this weekend's marquee encounter:

#2 The touchline brawl:

Jose Mourinho getting involved in the touchline brawl:

It was high time for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. They were desperate to register their first win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, since 2012 and when it seemed that the time has come, Ross Barkley's 95th-minute equalizer snatched away the victory from Mourinho's hand which saw wild celebration by the Chelsea camp.

Chelsea's second assistant coach Marco Ianni's style of celebrating the equalizer angered Jose Mourinho and made him chase to the tunnel behind him but he was intercepted by both team's staff members, as well as stewards and police. Thus, the situation was quickly brought under control.

Later, on the final whistle, the 55-year-old boss of Red Devils showed three-fingered gesture to the Chelsea fans which represented as his three Premier League title wins for Chelsea.

#1 The Touchline hug:

This was something unusual, which happened in the 73rd minute of the game. The Frenchman Anthony Martial and the boss Jose Mourinho had a disagreement before the season kicked-off as he left the tour midway in order to be there for the birth of his second child. Soon after, it was revealed that the Frenchman wanted to leave Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho and Anthony Martial embrace on the touchline. LOVE THAT! The smile is back! #mufc pic.twitter.com/0jg4GXXDzC — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 20, 2018

But when the winger netted the second goal in the match, he got applauded by his manager and came to give him a hug, which pointed towards conciliation between the personalities. However, he was later substituted by Andreas Pereira in the 84th minute of the game even though he was on a hattrick which raised a few eyebrows.

The decision, later on, may have backfired as Ross Barkley equalized in the final minute and saved Chelsea's run of being unbeaten in the Premier League as well as not letting win Red Devils at Stamford Bridge Stadium, since 2012.