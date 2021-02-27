Chelsea vs Manchester United: Top 5 Chelsea moments

Chelsea and Manchester United have been involved in several iconic fixtures over the years. The two great rivals are amongst the most successful teams in the Premier League era and are set to lock horns at Stamford Bridge in what promises to be another chapter of their illustrious history.

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has seen Chelsea climb into the Premier League top four, with Manchester United also sitting pretty in the UEFA Champions League spots in second place. The reverse fixture produced a dour 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in October 2020, and fans across the world will hope for a better spectacle this time around.

Since Roman Abramovich’s takeover of the Blues in 2003, Chelsea has been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League and has been involved in several high-profile moments against the biggest clubs in the country.

From Jose Mourinho’s iconic Premier League introduction to the likes of Didier Drogba, John Terry, and Frank Lampard carving out a piece of history for themselves in the fixture, here are the top five moments between Chelsea and Manchester United over the years.

#1 Didier Drogba’s goal v Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup Final

FA Cup Final: Manchester United v Chelsea

Didier Drogba is one of Chelsea greatest ever players and was so often the man for the big occasion. The Ivorian striker took center stage against Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup Final and scored the solitary goal of the game to win the game for his side.

After a goalless 90 minutes, extra time was enforced to decide the game at the Wembley Stadium. In what was a largely dull affair despite the amount of talent on the pitch, Drogba’s moment of quality in the 116th minute ensured that Chelsea completed the domestic cup double.

Manchester United had already won the Premier League title earlier that season after an enthralling title race with Chelsea, but the Blues finished the season strongly with their fourth FA Cup triumph in history.

#2 Jose Mourinho’s managerial debut at Chelsea in 2004

Chelsea FC press conference

After taking over the reins at Chelsea and proclaiming himself as the Special One, Jose Mourinho’s first test in the Premier League was against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side. The Portuguese great endeared himself to the Blues faithful almost immediately, as he oversaw an impressive 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Chelsea went on to win their first league title in over 50 years and broke several long-standing records on their way to the historic triumph. While several key moments stood out from the 2004-05 season, Mourinho’s Chelsea introduction set the tone for what was to come in the rest of the season.

#3 Chelsea receive a Guard of Honor from Manchester United in 2005

Manchester United v Chelsea

Fresh from sealing the Premier League title, Chelsea visited Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in high spirits. The Blues’ coronation earlier that season confirmed their status as the top dogs in the country, but the fact that they received a Guard of Honor from Manchester United was the icing on the cake for Jose Mourinho and co.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the first half through Ruud van Nistelrooy, but Tiago, Eidur Gudjohnsen, and Joe Cole struck back for the Blues to complete the league double against the Red Devils.

#4 Chelsea make it successive PL triumphs with another victory against Manchester United in April 2006

Chelsea v Manchester United

In April 2006, Chelsea welcomed Manchester United at Stamford Bridge knowing they needed to avoid defeat to seal the Premier League title. In what was expected to be a closely contested encounter, the Blues made their presence felt and produced an emphatic showing, as they brushed aside Sir Alex Ferguson’s side 3-0.

William Gallas, Joe Cole, and Ricardo Carvalho got their names on the scoresheet for the Blues on the night, as Jose Mourinho recorded yet another famous victory against Sir Alex Ferguson.

#5 Chelsea and Manchester United play out League Cup classic in 5-4 Blues victory

In October 2012, Chelsea and Manchester United played out one of the most entertaining League Cup ties of the 21st century. The two sides locked horns at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round and a goal-laden affair ended in favor of the Blues.

After a 3-3 draw in 90 minutes forced extra time, Chelsea took the initiative of the game with goals from Daniel Sturridge and Ramires. Ryan Giggs’ last-gasp penalty proved to be a consolation, as the home side made it through to the next round by the odd goal in nine.